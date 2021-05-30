Historical marker in honor of Mississippi civil rights leader unveiled

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A historical marker was unveiled in Hattiesburg to honor the life of Reverend W.D. Ridgeway.
Ridgeway was considered one of the most influential civil rights leaders in the Magnolia State during the 1950s. He constantly fought for suffrage for African-Americans.
City officials, civil rights activists and pastors were among some of the keynote speakers at the unveiling.
The Ridgeway family also made the trip from Texas to unveil the sign with Attorney Glenda Funchess.
“These were members of his church, young people who grew up, people who worked with him during the civil rights movement,” stated Funchess. “So, there was a great love for Reverend Ridgeway and we’re happy we’re able to honor him today.”
The marker is in J.B. Woods Park on Mobile Street in Hattiesburg.
Ridgeway passed away in January of 1976 at the age of 73.
