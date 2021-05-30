Hancock County School District chooses new superintendent

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County School District will have a new superintendent this summer, but her face is a familiar one to the district.
Theresa Merwin has been appointed by the school board to replace Alan Dedeaux, who is retiring in June.
“The Hancock County School District has chosen Theresa Merwin to lead the district beginning July 1, 2021,” said Jennifer Seal, Hancock County School District board president. “We accepted applications from many strong candidates and after interviewing, Mrs. Merwin was selected. Mrs. Merwin has a strong desire to be successful. She has demonstrated this at Thames Elementary School by increasing the school’s accountability rating 114 points, moving it from a 301 to a 415. We are looking forward to her and her family becoming a part of our community as she leads some of the most dedicated administrators and teachers in the state.”
Merwin has over 23 years of experience in public school education and has served as principal of Thames Elementary School in Hattiesburg for the past four years. During her tenure at Thames, Merwin increased and sustained school performance from a D to a B.
Before going to Thames Elementary School, Merwin served as a teacher at Hancock High School and Hancock County Career Technical Center, and she served as an assistant principal at Hancock North Elementary School and West Hancock Elementary School.
Merwin is set to begin her leadership role with the Hancock County School District on July 1, 2021.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.