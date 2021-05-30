Hancock County School District chooses new superintendent

“The Hancock County School District has chosen Theresa Merwin to lead the district beginning July 1, 2021,” said Jennifer Seal, Hancock County School District board president. “We accepted applications from many strong candidates and after interviewing, Mrs. Merwin was selected. Mrs. Merwin has a strong desire to be successful. She has demonstrated this at Thames Elementary School by increasing the school’s accountability rating 114 points, moving it from a 301 to a 415. We are looking forward to her and her family becoming a part of our community as she leads some of the most dedicated administrators and teachers in the state.”