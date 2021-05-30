Gulf Coast retired veteran wants people to remember true meaning of Memorial Day

OCEAN SPRINGS, (WLOX) - Many people fill the Gulf Coast during Memorial Day weekend to celebrate by attending events and family gatherings. However, some people are using the extended weekend to remember the true meaning behind the holiday and pay tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Ocean Springs retired veteran John Tucker and a few others walked the Mississippi Vietnam Veterans Memorial Sunday.
“Well, I think it’s more about honoring those who went and never came back,” said Tucker.
Tucker viewed the many faces and names behind why Memorial Day is a holiday.
“It’s why we have freedom because of their sacrifice,” said Tucker.
A sacrifice Tucker knows firsthand after serving years in the army both in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“I had friends that went and paid the ultimate sacrifice and I honor them any way I can,” he said.
Hundreds of names are engraved along walking paths and monuments at the Mississippi Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Tucker said although he has served in the military, it’s the names that fill this park and those across the country who deserve the utmost respect on Memorial Day.
“In my own opinion veteran’s day is about honoring those who hung up their uniform and went to war and came back,” Tucker said. “Memorial Day is about those who went to war but never came back.”
As people hit the road to celebrate, Tucker encourages everyone to take a moment and thank those who died for our freedoms.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.