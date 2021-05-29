Speaker Gunn visits Shelby, addresses possibility of special session

“I think the citizens of the state have the right through the initiative process to express their views that is a very valuable right and we as the Legislature need to protect that. We need to reinstate that as quickly as possible,” Gunn said. “On the medical marijuana front, the citizens spoke very loudly last November when they voted 75% to have a medical marijuana program. So we as the Legislature have a responsibility to go and figure that out as well. So, I do favor a special session to a address those things. I think both those things need to be reinstated.