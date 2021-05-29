Ocean Springs dojo preparing for national competition despite pandemic hurdles

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Like many businesses, an Ocean Springs martial arts dojo was affected greatly by the pandemic, but that didn’t stop students from training and practicing, even going on to win a major competition.
It’s been a little over a year since WLOX visited Pruitt’s Martial Arts. At the time, the dojo was limited to outdoor practice due to the initial stages of the pandemic.
“Virtual training, of course, and online, and TV training, which was a different experience for any martial artist,” said instructor Derek Pruitt.
However, his students didn’t lose momentum during the pandemic; it was quite the opposite.
“Two weeks ago, the kids got an opportunity to compete, finally after a year and a half, at the AU Regional Championships so it’s been a lot of adversity,” Pruitt said.
Despite training with Pruitt only through Zoom sessions, the students developed a form of discipline their parents truly admire.
“It is part of their focus for this school, so that’s very important for me. It teaches not only kids self-defense but life lessons. Teaches you how to behave around other people, and I think martial arts does a very good job of that,” said parent Howard Young.
Even relocating to different states won’t stop these students.
“Until probably I move, then I’ll just start doing it again!” said student Andrew.
Talking to these small champions, it’s easy to see the mental and physical fruits of their labor.
“This one was for sparring and this one is for basics,” said student Matalyn as she showed off her medals.
When asked if she was scared when sparring against other opponents, she shook her head no.
“It’s because we can do sparring where we can punch people,” Matalyn said with a smile.
The students competed with countless other students from other states and are now in the top 3 divisions, qualifying them for the 2021 A.A.U National championship in North Carolina, proudly representing Mississippi and Ocean Springs on a national level.
