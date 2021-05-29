Nice weather for Memorial Day Weekend

We’ve got some nice weather ahead for Memorial Day Weekend! Starting with today, we’ll warm up into the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will be tolerable. Some more cloud cover will move in by the afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. There’s only a small chance for isolated showers.
Tonight will be clear and cool. We’ll drop down into the upper 50s and low 60s by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be gorgeous with highs in the low to mid 80s. The humidity will stay low. Memorial Day looks just as nice with plenty of sunshine. We’ll warm up into the mid 80s.
Tuesday will be warm and a bit more humid. Highs will be in the mid 80s. A few showers and storms can’t be ruled out Wednesday through Friday with highs in the mid 80s.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.