St. Patrick’s Drew Roth signs with Millsaps

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - St. Patrick class of 2021 star Drew Roth signed his letter of intent Friday to play for Millsaps College.
After averaging 19 points per game his junior year and a double-double in 2021, Roth was a priceless piece on one of the more successful programs on the Coast in recent years. But he’s ready to take on a new challenge at the next level.
“When I met the coach for the first time, he really came up to me and seemed like a really inviting, really nice guy, and a really good coach,” Roth said. “That led me to become interested in their program. Their campus is beautiful. What they have academically is really good, too.”
