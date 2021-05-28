Southern Miss getting hot in Conference USA tournament

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - After winning by run-rule on Wednesday around 3 o’clock in the morning, the Golden Eagles took down a stingy Louisiana Tech team Thursday thanks to lights-out pitching, largely from Ryan Och out of the bullpen. The sophomore fanned seven batters, working four full innings and threw 76 pitches, all of which season highs. Scott Berry said performances like that are just a small sample of what this group as a whole is made of.
“We talk a lot about the tradition at Southern Miss, the expectations. We want people in our program that understand those and want to meet those expectations,” Berry said. “What’s so neat about this group - we’ve talked about the youth - but we have tremendous leadership. To watch everybody come together and work together, has been really neat as a coach to watch that happen.”
