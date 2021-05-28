R.A. Hubbard teacher arrested on sexual abuse charges

The Lawrence County school district has been made aware that an employee has been arrested. Our school district treats this type of situation with the highest level of care. District leaders are conducting an investigation into this matter and will support law enforcement as they do the same. While the district cannot provide any specific details at this time, we want to emphasize that there is nothing more important to Larence County Schools than the safety and well-being of our students. The district will work diligently and expediently to resolve the situation.