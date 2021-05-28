Police identify man shot, killed in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Police are hoping information from the public will lead them to the person who shot and killed a man late Thursday night on the east side of town.
Vic Devonte Carson, 27, was pronounced dead at Singing River Hospital from a gunshot wound. Police were called as soon as Carson arrived at the hospital. They then started following the clues backward to figure out how he got there.
The deadly confrontation happened around 11 p.m. in the 4900 block of Lilly Circle.
Investigators talked to several witnesses who said trouble started when a dark brown or tan SUV, possibly a Chevy Trailblazer, drove up to the area and two men got out. The driver of the vehicle was a woman.
The men then approached Carson and started arguing. That’s when shots were fired, and Carson was hit.
Witnesses described the shooter as a skinny, light-skinned black man, possibly in his 30s with short hair. He wore glasses, a white t-shirt, and dark pants. His accomplice was described as a heavier-set, dark-skinned black man in his 40s, wearing a white t-shirt.
So far, police haven’t determined a motive for the killing.
If you have any information about this case that could help investigators, call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711 and ask for Detective Kim Snowden. You can also leave an anonymous tip through Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by calling 877-787-5898.
