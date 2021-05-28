Ocean Springs Greyhounds wrap up graduation season

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Another group of graduates walked across the stage at the Coast Coliseum Thursday night. The Ocean Springs High School graduates are leaving high school behind, and taking the biggest steps of their lives in the coming months.
As names were called out and students walked across the stage, many reflected on the unexpected end of their journey.
“This past year has been a wild ride. We have gone through ups and downs. It has been a wild roller coaster pretty much and I am just happy we finally made it here,” said graduating senior Dara Hannah Jones. “It is just the way we wanted it. It is a little different, but it is all we could have asked for.”
It was a moment that these students have chased for more than a decade. While COVID-19 stole a lot of experiences, it didn’t take away from the sense of accomplishment. If anything, it added to it.
“This is the best feeling you can ever feel,” said graduate Torian Kelly. “Twelve years of school you went through. There is no other greater feeling than when you get to walk across that stage.”
For some students, it was about sharing the moment with their fellow classmates
“I grew up with them, went to elementary school with them. So to see all of us just come together and just have one big graduation is pretty awesome,” said graduate Sam Cronin.
While the Class of 2021 will always be Greyhounds, some are beyond excited for the next step.
“Go Greyhounds and go Tigers, I’ll see you very soon,” said one exuberant graduate.
Thursday night’s ceremony marked the end of graduation season in South Mississippi. From all of us here at WLOX, congratulations to the Class of 2021!
