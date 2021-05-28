131 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths reported in Mississippi on Friday

There were 17 new cases and 1 new death reported in South Mississippi on Friday.

Thursday's COVID-19 conversation with SRHS's Emily Bergeron
By WLOX Staff | May 28, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT - Updated May 28 at 11:31 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 131 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths in the state on Friday.

For the six southernmost counties, there were a total of 17 new cases and one new death as of 3 p.m. the previous day.

The new cases were in Harrison County (11), Jackson County (3), Hancock County (2), and Pearl River County (1). The one death was in Harrison County.

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths
George 2505 48 59 8
Hancock 3834 87 69 14
Harrison 18,147 314 485 68
Jackson 13,549 248 240 35
Pearl River 4550 146 188 37
Stone 1848 33 85 14

Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of May 27 at 3pm, there have been a total of 317,407 cases and 7,310 deaths reported.

For more information on vaccinations, including who is eligible and where appointments can be made, click here.

Mississippi COVID-19 cases by date through May 27, 2021
Mississippi COVID-19 cases by date through May 27, 2021 (Source: MSDH)

Hospitalizations

As of May 26, there were 171 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 54 were in the ICU. The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials.

As of May 26, 2021, there were 171 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 54 were in the ICU.
As of May 26, 2021, there were 171 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 54 were in the ICU. (Source: MSDH)
.
. (Source: MSDH)

[ Daily Charts: Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalization & ICU Capacity ]

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.

.
. (Source: MSDH)

Recoveries

As of May 23, 2021, there are 306,872 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

.
. (Source: MSDH)

Pediatric Cases, including MIS-C, and Underlying Conditions

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. Most geriatric cases occur in the 70-79 age group. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-17.

Mississippi reported its first pediatric death from COVID-19 on Sept. 1, 2020. Officials said the child was between the ages of 1-5.

.
. (Source: MSDH)

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19 that causes inflammation in many body parts, including the heart and other vital organs. Those aged 20 and younger diagnosed with MIS-C have either been infected with COVID-19 or been around someone who has COVID-19.

.
. (Source: MSDH)

Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications.

.
. (Source: MSDH)

Long-term Care Facilities

MSDH says: “Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high-risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.”

Mississippi COVID-19 LTCF and Non-LTCF Deaths by Date through May 27, 2021.
Mississippi COVID-19 LTCF and Non-LTCF Deaths by Date through May 27, 2021. (Source: MSDH)

Testing

As of May 23, a total of 2,787,036 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

For more information on vaccinations, including who is eligible and where appointments can be made, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.