Memorial Day brings big hug to hotel operators on Gulf Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While traffic can be a hassle during Memorial Day weekend, many Gulf Coast businesses are excited for the economic boom that comes with a busy weekend.
Among those businesses cashing in on this holiday weekend are hotels and motels along the Coast. While the pandemic still has a loose grip in the region, travel isn’t stopping, which means rooms are filling up.
The prep work is just about done, and the excitement is building.
“”We’ve started booking up at all of our properties,” said Tessy Lambert of Lodging & Leisure Investments. “I think everywhere is pretty much booked, except we do have a few rooms here at Hotel Legends, but they are going mighty fast.”
And that’s something that Lambert hasn’t been able to say for a while.
“Yeah, with all the COVID restrictions, we had to limit occupancy and things were quite different, but there was still demand,” said Lambert.
Memorial Day weekend seems to be giving a big hug to hotels and motels on the Coast, and now it’s time to celebrate.
“I do not think it’s too early to say that this is a celebration,” Lambert said. “I’m very excited and hopeful we will see revenues like we did in 2019.”
That has Linda Hornsby, Executive Director of the Mississippi Hotel and Lodging Association, smiling a lot more.
“We’re hearing that rooms are full or filling up,” said Hornsby. “There are still rooms available. I’ve always said that. But, yeah, it’s going to be a great weekend.”
And it looks like for now, everything is going like a movie script, including the weather.
“Oh, my goodness,” said Hornsby. “The weather doesn’t hurt at all!”
Also for boutique hotels like Gulf Hills in Ocean Springs, the calls are steady.
“Our phones are off the hook, our online bookings are steady,” said Salman Chaudhry, GM for Rain Travel Collect, the company that owns five boutique hotels in Ocean Springs.
The customers are checking in, either with traditional arrival or with something a little more special, like a helicopter. It’s indicative of what this year means for Chaudhry.
“This Memorial Day is very special, especially after last year’s downturn and loss of business, no travelers,” he said. “This is a new beginning, almost.”
Hotels, like all the other players in the service industry are having some struggles with staff. However, hotel operators say June 12, the day federal subsidies for unemployment ends in Mississippi will bring more people into the workforce.
