Friday’s Forecast

Looks like another warm and muggy morning. We’ll see highs in the 80s again today though some may come very close to 90 degrees. Take your umbrella today just in case. Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible in parts of South Mississippi today, especially after noon into this evening and tonight. Expect the rain chances to finally drop overnight tonight as a cold front arrives, ushering in drier air. You’ll notice lower humidity working into our area tomorrow especially by the afternoon. Other than before sunrise, there shouldn’t be much wet weather at all on Saturday in South Mississippi. Saturday night looks pleasant and comfortable. Sunday and Memorial Day Monday will also nice, dry, and warm. Meanwhile in the tropics, the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic are quiet with no new systems expected to form in the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center early Friday morning. The Atlantic hurricane season of 2021 officially begins next week on June 1st.