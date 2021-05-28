48-foot vessel catches on fire near Bay St. Louis Harbor

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bay St. Louis Municipal Harbor was saved thanks to firefighters who extinguished a fire that erupted on a 48-foot vessel.
Bay St. Louis firefighters and authorities responded around 10:55 a.m. to a large 48-foot Silverton vessel at the Bay St. Louis Municipal Harbor. According to Bay St. Louis Fire Captain John Farve, the vessel was unoccupied at the time and sustained heavy damage.
Captain Farve also said the fire was quickly extinguished and no other property damage occurred. The vessel was safely removed from the Harbor by Sea Tow.
The Harbor has returned to full operation and services.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Hancock County Deputy Fire Marshal John Albert Evans.
