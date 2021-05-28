Final three Moss Point mayoral candidates take part in a public forum

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The final three mayoral candidates took the stage in Moss Point Thursday night to explain their values and answer questions from the community. One topic each candidate emphasized was curbing violence in the River City.
Republican candidate Richard McBride wants to enhance resources for law enforcement in order to help lower the crime rate.
“I would take our police station and make it state of the art,” said McBride. “Get them the technology they need to fight crime.”
Independent candidate Howard Bailey said increasing the police presence is a necessity.
“Have more cops visible,” said Bailey. “We have to strengthen our police department to have more out on the streets.”
Democratic candidate Billy Knight believes the best way to create change is by strengthening the relationships between parents and their children.
“I want to talk with the families,” said Knight. “See what they think we need to do to help them be able to monitor their children better.”
Knight says the heightened focus must start in the home.
“We got to start at home with them because that’s where the problem starts, at home,” said Knight. “We got to get it straight there. Families got to work together. As I said we’re all in it together.”
Bailey also believes in implementing recreational activities for children.
“We have to educate our people, and the children,” said Bailey. “We have got to do something for those children.”
McBride says it will take a collaborative effort from everyone in order to stop the violence.
“We will work together with the people, the city, the police officers, and the fire department,” said McBride. “We will have law and order in Moss Point.”
Moss Point voters will get the final say in the general election set for June 8th.
