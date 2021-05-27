VIDEO: Harrison County family escapes house fire

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Harrison County family is unharmed after escaping their burning home late Wednesday night.
Fire officials say it took 12 firefighters and seven fire trucks to put out the flames at the house on West Wortham Road. When they arrived, Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said they found flames coming from the roof of the structure.
The fire took about an hour to put out. Fortunately, there were no injuries.
Both Harrison County Fire Rescue and firefighters from Gulfport’s Combat Readiness Training Center responded.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
