Two Pascagoula high school baseball teams headed to state championship

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Red, blue and gold can be found all over Pascagoula as the city celebrates not one, but two, of its high school baseball teams.
Both of the teams at Pascagoula High and Resurrection Catholic High have had a stellar season on the diamond, earning them each a spot at the state championship.
The Resurrection Eagles will compete for the 1A state title, while the Pascagoula Panthers will battle it out for the 5A title.
Residents and businesses in Pascagoula are proud of all the boys and are now cheering them on with all of the community support they can give.
“The support is just unreal,” said Miller Kay, a left fielder for the Eagles. “The community, everywhere you go, you just get all that support that you’re looking for.”
“It’s pretty cool in my opinion.,” said Pascagoula’s pitcher Brayden Scott. “Two teams from Pascagoula to go up and play for a state championship. It doesn’t happen very often.”
Throughout the Flagship City, both school’s colors can be found hanging on doors and on yard signs. At Lemon Mohler Insurance Agency on Market Street, wreaths for both teams are on full display.
“I think it’s unusual to have two teams in one city that have both made it that far,” said Sara Hollis, an employee at Lemon Mohler. “It’s awesome and we want to show our support. We’re going to paint the town red, blue, and gold. We’re thrilled.”
The Panthers are hoping for their first state title since 2012. For the Eagles, winning the state championship would be a first for the school.
With many of the players on both teams having grown up and played ball together throughout their lives, they are now cheering each other on to victory.
“There’s going to be a lot of people from Pascagoula up there playing, and we all get to support each other, get to see them play, get to see us play,” said Eagles third baseman and pitcher Jack Schnoor. “Hopefully, we can both come home with the championships.”
Both the Eagles 1A and the Panthers 5A state championship baseball games will be played on June 1 in Jackson.
