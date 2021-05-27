Thursday’s Forecast

As the day begins, we can’t rule out the possibility of patchy fog developing across parts of the area. Don’t be surprised to see a few brief isolated showers perhaps even a rumble of thunder today. We have about a 10% to 30% rain chance today. This means that most spots in the WLOX area of South Mississippi will probably stay dry all day. And those that actually do see rain today will have many rain-free hours too. Today’s high temperatures will again climb into the mid to upper 80s with a heat index near 90 degrees. Tonight will be mild and muggy with overnight lows in the 60s and 70s. Tomorrow looks partly cloudy with a slight chance for isolated showers and highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will bring hit-or-miss showers mainly from Friday PM through Saturday AM based on the latest info. Lower humidity may arrive as early as Saturday evening or as late as Sunday morning. Even though the holiday weekend may start off wet at times, Sunday and Memorial Day Monday look nice and dry with hardly any rain at all. Meanwhile in the tropics, the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic are quiet with no new systems expected to form in the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center early Tuesday morning. The Atlantic hurricane season of 2021 officially begins exactly one week from today on June 1st.