Saucier couple cleared of charges after 108 animals seized at their home

”The hoarding thing, wasn’t hoarding,” said Daniel Bertok. “We were taking care of the animals. We were supposed to get 21 dogs back from the Humane Society, and one of the people who worked at the Humane Society offered us $1,000 for the animal. So we took that $1,000 and re-donated it back to the Humane Society. So, we are not about the money. We are about taking care of the animals.”