Memorial Day Blowout organizers anticipate big crowd

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In just hours, you’ll likely be seeing a lot of motorcycles on the roads in South Mississippi. After a year off because of COVID-19, the Memorial Day Blowout is back and officials with the Asgard Motorcycle Club predicted it will be bigger than 2019.
That’s good news for bikers and it’s good for the charities they support.
Asgard Motorcycle Club has been hosting the Blowout for almost four decades, and it was tough not to have it in 2020.
“It was kind of heartbreaking last year not to be able to do it because this is our biggest event we do to support the charities,” said organizer Asgard Recall.
And he’s happy to get back to what he loves to do.
“It feels great to be able to do it,” he said. “This is one of the reasons I joined the club. It’s a lot of hard work, but in the end, it makes you feel good to see what you’re going to be able to do.”
The “mayor” of Mulletville, Ed Mullet of Bay St. Louis is one of the early arrivals. He’s carved out this little municipality in Blowout paradise since 1989.
“It just happened to be the spot,” said Mullet. “We got here and it kept growing and growing and we’re still here.”
Mullet, along with the residents of Mulletville enjoy the event for one main reason.
“Well, it’s our lifestyle, dude,” Mullet said. “I mean, we just come out here to party.”
It was set up day for the vendors as well, and this is a good day for Joyce Koenig, owner of Buster’s Leatherworks.
“Great, glorious,” said Koenig. “It’s great to be out. And that’s the sentiment of everyone else.”
That also included vendor Debria Sargent, owner of Debria’s Designs.
“It’s a two part,” said Sargent. “Yes, we’re going to make some money, but, two, we’re going to visit with friends and have a good time. And that’s what a lot of bike rallies are about.”
The gates open for the Blowout at noon Friday and goes on until Sunday. Admission is $40 for the entire weekend and $20 for motorcycle racing on Sunday.
