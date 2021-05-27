Police: Man, small child shot after two gunmen open fire on family

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man and an eight-year-old child are recovering after being shot Wednesday in Moss Point.
According to police, a family gathering was taking place outdoors at the Hilma Street home around 4:30 p.m. when two gunmen opened fired on the family.
The gunmen pulled up in a silver Honda with dark-tinted windows, according to what witnesses told authorities. Police said the two masked men got out of the car and began firing multiple shots at several adults and small children who were gathered outside in the yard and carport.
An adult male and an eight-year-old were hit by the gunfire. Both victims were taken by private vehicle to Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula and are listed in stable condition.
A total of five vehicles and two homes were also struck with gunfire.
Detectives are now following up with leads in the case and are asking for anyone with information that can help police to come forward by contacting Det. Kimberlee Snowden at MPPD by calling 228-475-1711. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
