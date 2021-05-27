Gulfport teen wanted in shooting of another juvenile

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are asking for help in finding a 17-year-old accused of shooting another juvenile late Wednesday night in Gulfport.
Robert Devon Cherry is accused of firing a gun at a vehicle with multiple people inside of it, striking one person. Police were notified by the hospital at 11:30 p.m. when the juvenile victim showed up with a gunshot wound.
Police have not stated how old the victim is or where he was shot. However, they have said the victim is in stable condition.
Cherry is now wanted on six counts of aggravated assault. He should be considered armed and dangerous, said police. A $600,000 bond has been set upon his arrest.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
