A bus driver stops his bus just in the right place when he had a seizure behind the wheel

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An average morning turned chaotic for a Louisiana bus driver and the kids on board, including his own. The driver had a seizure behind the wheel, but when he stopped, it just so happened to be in front of the home of a nurse, who quickly sprang into action to save the bus driver’s life.
This is Ronnie Kass’ first year on the route as a St. Tammany Parish Public School bus driver.
“It’s the best job I’ve ever had in my whole life,” he said. “People go their whole lifetime without finding out what their calling is. These kids are my calling and not me for them, but them for me.”
On the morning of May 9, the joy Kass finds in being the first school employee the kids see in the morning and at the end of each day could have ended abruptly.
An unusual set of circumstances placed Kass in Parker Ellis’s path just when the driver needed him the most. Kass was driving when he started to shake. He managed to pull the emergency brake before losing consciousness during a seizure.
“It was definitely a lot that could have gone differently in that situation,” said Ellis. “One little factor here, there, and Ronnie may not be with us anymore.”
The bus Kass drives - buss 373 - stopped right in front of Ellis’s driveway. In a neighborhood filled with kids, Ellis said there it no surprise to find a school bus in front of his driveway but, after a while, something seemed a little bit off.
“Just about the time I started to sense something was wrong, I saw that one of the kids had opened a side window and was hanging out of it waving his hands,” said Ellis.
“I was out when Mr. Parker got on the bus,” said Kass. “He saved my life.”
Ellis got the kids to open the emergency exit, calmed them down, and used his skills as a nurse anesthetist.
“I found Ronnie slumped over,” recalled Ellis. “The only thing that was helping hold him up about a foot from the ground was a seat belt. He was foaming at the mouth. He was blue, not breathing.”
Ellis used a move he might use on patients in the hospital.
“I went over to Ronnie and wiped his mouth, and I gave him...what we call a ‘jaw thrust’ that basically just puts pressure behind their mandible here and that can open up their airway,” explained the nurse.
He happened to have a bag ventilator in his first aid kit, which he used to help Kass breathe until paramedics took over.
Ellis says Kass and the kids are the real heroes.
“He felt something major happening, so he pulled the emergency brake. I also found out that’s why the side door was locked,” said Ellis. “That saved a lot of lives or, you know, at least injuries at that point because if he wouldn’t have done that, he would’ve ended up in my neighbor’s house.”
The kids, which included Kass’ own son and daughter, had already called 911. Elliana Kass said,
“I was bawling crying,” said the driver’s daughter Elliana Kass.
His son Landon Kass said the 911 operator had trouble hearing him, but he stayed on the call and tried to get help.
“I looked up at a road sign to tell her where we were,” said Landon Kass.
Kass is beyond grateful to Ellis and all the neighbors and parents that stepped in during the emergency and since then.
“Somebody saves your life, you know, you would have been dead, but God sent this guy and a perfect guy too,” said Kass.
It’s a puzzle that all came together to prevent a tragedy and lay the groundwork for more blessings to come.
Kass was diagnosed with esophageal cancer last fall. Until this point, he had no history of seizures. Doctors found his cancer had spread to his brain resulting in a small tumor that caused the incident.
After surgery and treatment, his latest scan is cancer-free. He now is looking forward to healing and being medically cleared to return to driving.
The families on his route have set up a Go Fund Me account to help until he can get back to the job he loves. So far, it has raised over $36,000.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.