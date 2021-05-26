Wednesday’s Forecast

Another nice day in store for our region thanks to high pressure nearby. High temperatures will again reach the low to mid 80s along the coast with some upper 80s possible north of I-10. A stray pop-up rain shower can’t be ruled out today in South Mississippi but many areas will probably stay dry and even those that get rained on will have many rain-free hours too. A better chance to see rain showers may come around Saturday as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest. Meanwhile in the tropics, the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic are quiet with no new systems expected to form in the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center early Tuesday morning. The Atlantic hurricane season of 2021 officially begins exactly one week from today on June 1st.