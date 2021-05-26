Warm and sunny weather continues

It’s another bright and sunny day! We’ll stay in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry. Tonight will be calm and mostly clear. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s by Thursday morning.
Thursday and Friday will be very warm and mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Inland areas could reach 90. Isolated showers are possible, but most of us will be dry.
A cold front approaching us on Saturday will bring some hit or miss showers and storms. It will be very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. If this front lingers, there will be a few showers on Sunday. It will remain warm with highs in the mid 80s, but there may be a drop in the humidity. Memorial Day looks warm and sunny with highs in the mid 80s. There could be some isolated showers.
