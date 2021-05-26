‘Unity goes a long way’: Community leaders reflect on one year anniversary of George Floyd’s death

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One year ago, video of George Floyd dying under the knee of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sparked uproar across the United States.
While protests were held across the country, some of which turned violent, South Mississippi residents remained peaceful, conducting marches and events to foster unity in the community instead.
Those rallies called for police reform aimed at more accountability from officers and better policing in communities.
“We focus more on the policy than we do the people, and that’s why the process is so flawed,” said Jeffrey Hulum III of the nonprofit Extend a Hand, Help a Friend.
People rallied following Floyd’s death to voice their concerns over race relations among law enforcement. Many continue to advocate, encouraging law enforcement to consider the communities they are policing.
“Look how we live. Look at what we are going through and embrace us,” Hulum said.
In Gulfport, the police department has held multiple community meetings since the state lifted Covid restrictions, and has continued to be a presence at events.
“We’re trying to build those relationships with our community events,” Gulfport Police Chief said on the May 2 edition of WLOX News This Week. “You’re seeing us out more and more in the communities and we’ll continue to do that and build that relationship.”
It’s a step in the right direction, say advocates, but more work is still needed.
“We have to change the fabric,” said Bobby Hudson III. “We have to change the culture.”
Hudson was an organizer of last year’s unity rally in Gulfport and continues to encourage conversations between communities and police. Amidst those conversations, Hudson said he sees how people have come together following Floyd’s murder.
“Unity goes a long way,” Hudson said.
On the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Arkansas Avenue on Tuesday, an open mic invited people to share their emotions to an audience of cars and pedestrians.
It’s one of many things, such as block parties and clean up events, geared at fixing issues instead of creating them.
“It’s education for me,” Hudson said.
Hudson is now one of the organizers preparing for a citywide Juneteenth celebration, which he hopes will help foster more conversations about the Black community and culture.
“Not being educated about a lot of our history and our culture is what’s plaguing us to not be able to unite,” he said.
Leaders say that while George Floyd’s murder has sparked a demand for change among elected officials and police, it has also made neighborhoods more focused on their own issues, like violence and crime.
“It’s important that we as a community combat this and put down the guns,” Hudson said.
It’s a sentiment echoed by Gulfport’s police chief. “Be a part of the solution,” Chief Ryle said. “Be the one that’s going to step up and take a stand and bring your neighborhood together. Partner with us.”
Overall, people hope that through reform, unity and education, a better way a life will form and attract others to the region.
“Why leave? Everybody leaves Mississippi,” said Hudson. But who is going to change it? Somebody has to change the fabric.”
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.