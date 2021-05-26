Port City FC preps for home opener

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -The Port City Sounders are finally back home Thursday after three games on the road to start the season.
The club is a part of the Gulf Coast Conference of the National Premier Soccer League.
After COVID knocked out the majority of games last year, the Sounders were ready to hit the ground running this season.
Players and coaches say they’ve learned a lot over the three road games and are ready to perform in front of a home crowd for the next three matches.
“We’re excited,” said center midfielder Tom Toulson. “There are a few things we’ve been working on especially. We’ve been getting performances but not the results so to get the results at home I think it’ll give us the push we need.”
”With COVID knocking out last season we really haven’t been able to line up and play and compete so it’s something that we’re looking forward to, we’ve been on the road for what feels like forever now,” said head coach Chris Handy. “To walk out of our own locker room and walk out onto the field and just be able to play and not have to worry about all the outside distractions will be a bonus.”
Port City takes on the Jacksonville Armada Thursday at 7 p.m at Joseph Milner Stadium.
To check out the full schedule click here.
