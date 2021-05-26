Pass Christian Harbor may have damage, but boat ramps are open

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Now that Memorial Day weekend is approaching, even more boats will be heading out to open water, but will getting out there be more difficult as harbors deal with Hurricane Zeta damage?
Parts of the Pass Christian Harbor on both the east and west sides still look war-torn.
“Our public fishing pier was basically destroyed,” said Harbor Master Marty Tiller. “We had heavy damage to the elevated bridge, which serves our seafood dealers and ice and fuel. We had three piers destroyed. Sustained fair damage to the Harbor Master, specifically the elevator, most of our fencing. We lost access to three of the four seawalls.”
In fact, early estimates were about $1.5 million in damage, but with mitigation, that number will likely climb.
Until it’s fixed, Tiller said it’s important for people to heed warnings to stay safe.
“If you come into an area and you have to climb over or around a barrier or a fence, that area is closed to fishing,” he said.
Otherwise, it’s in good shape.
“If you’re fishing from a boat, it’s pretty much back to normal,” Tiller said. “We take public access pretty seriously. And, it was restored - as far as access to the launches - within the first two weeks of the incident.”
Bids for work on both the east harbor and the west harbor should be going out sometime in the next month.
