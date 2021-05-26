MGCCC launches baseball coaching search

PERKINSTON, Miss. (MGCCC Athletics) - Mississippi Gulf Coast will launch an immediate national search to find a new baseball coach after the departure of Wes Thigpen.
Thigpen, who served as assistant baseball coach at Jones College for three years prior to joining Gulf Coast as head coach, amassed a 26-29 record with the Bulldogs in two seasons.
The Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College administration will immediately begin conducting a national search for its next coach.
“I believe we have a lot to offer here at MGCCC,” Gulf Coast Athletic Director Steven Campbell said. “We have great facilities, great success in the classroom and on the field, and most importantly we have great people. I have no doubt that we will find a great person, who knows how to win baseball games, to lead our baseball program.”