Man arrested in connection with armed robbery in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities say they’ve arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery that happened in Biloxi Tuesday.
Biloxi Police arrested 26-year-old Antoine Prevost of Biloxi and charged him with armed robbery and possession of a weapon by a felon. On Tuesday, police responded to the 1600 block of Pass Road in reference to an armed robbery.
Witnesses reported that a suspect allegedly entered a business, pointed a firearm at employees, and demanded money.
When officers arrived, they were given a physical and clothing description of the suspect. Officers searched the area and found Prevost, who matched the description.
Prevost was taken to the Harrison County Jail and held in lieu of a $250,000 bond.
