Waveland residents being evacuated after ‘major’ natural gas leak

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities in Waveland are evacuating several residents following a major natural gas leak.
Officials say the leak is in the area of Waveland Avenue near the American Legion.
The Waveland Police Department is currently going door to door to evacuate residents in that area, north from the railroad tracks on Waveland Avenue to the area of Spruce Street.
If you live in this area, you are being asked to leave until the all-clear is given. According to police, residents are gathering at the Ground Zero Museum on Coleman Avenue. Drivers are also asked to please avoid traveling in this area.
This is a developing story. We will update it as new information becomes available.
