Khari and Tallulah graduate high school!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s graduation day for Gardendale High School student Khari McCrary and our WBRC service dog, Tallulah.
Khari McCrary is the teenager who received Tallulah from Service Dogs of Alabama. She needs “Lula” to help her deal with seizures. They were among the 2021 graduates at Gardendale High School this week.
Lula received a medal from the principal when Khari got her diploma.
We were so grateful to get a picture of Khari and Lula smiling on the big day. Congratulations, Khari! We can’t wait to see what you’ll accomplish next.
