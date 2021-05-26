Hancock County nonprofit awarded $400K to help repair 40 homes

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - A Hancock County nonprofit will soon have funds to help repair dozens homes for residents in need of some help.
The Hancock Resource Center has been awarded $400,000 to repair 40 homes owned by residents who are older, have special needs, or are low-income families.
The Federal Home Loan Bank in Dallas awarded the subsidy so the center can continue to make an impact in South Mississippi.
The funds will provide construction management to complete exterior and interior repairs such as roofing, siding, painting, plumbing, electrical, and heating systems for eligible homeowners.
“I feel truly blessed to be a part of this because a lot of the elderly, low income, disabled people that need the help, we are finally able to get it to them,” said Jane Stock, the Hancock Resource Center’s construction manager. it truly is a blessing to see their faces when they realize the work that we are doing and they are just as excited as us,”
Construction will begin in the coming months and should be completed on all renovations within the next two years.
Since 2008, the Hancock Resource Center has worked to improve housing conditions in Hancock County through programs that foster affordable home ownership, help repair or replace damaged homes, and provide foreclosure and homelessness prevention counseling and assistance.
Special programs through the HRC also assist victims of domestic violence and provide housing and employment services for veterans.
HRC also addresses community development through programs, such as the Hancock Youth Leadership Academy, and provides preparation for and recovery from natural disaster, in addition to providing programs that promote financial stability through employment.
To apply for help with repairing a home, click here. To read more about the other programs that are available through Hancock Resource Center, visit the organization’s website.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.