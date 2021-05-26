Charter boat captains ready to reel in successful 2021 summer

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After back-to-back summers of sorrow, charter boat captains here in South Mississippi are looking for business to rebound in 2021. They hope the upcoming Memorial Day weekend will reel in a bumper crop of fish, and customers.
“Everybody’s out on their boats, everybody’s fishing,” said Andrew Whitman with Black Dot charters.
He took a couple from Tennessee out for a good day and hopefully a good run through Memorial Day.
“This is our shotgun start,” Whitman added. “Memorial Day weekend is always the shotgun start. We’re excited because we get happy customers out there.”
Like two couples from Savannah, GA. that headed out with Dustin Trochesset on the Big Fish.
“We love fishing,” said Marsha Frazier. “We’re on a couples road trip and Biloxi was our choice.”
At Skipper Charters, Captain Frank Becker watched as COVID-19 and the endless parade of storm threats cut bait in 2020.
“We had to leave the marina four times, that’s four times up the river, and that ain’t no fun,” Becker said.
But they said that’s in their wake now, and from now on, it’s all about moving forward and reeling in a terrific 2021 season.
“It’s getting better,” Becker added. “We hear reports every day. They’re going out, they’re finding fish.”
