Biloxi National Cemetery cancels mass flag placement event for Memorial Day

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - COVID-19 has once again forced the Biloxi National Cemetery to make changes to a Memorial Day tradition. Previously, large groups of volunteers were invited to the cemetery to honor the fallen by placing thousands of flags on the graves of veterans buried at the cemetery.
However this year, those large groups will not be allowed, though individuals and families can come out to place a flag at their loved ones’ graves if they wish.
Although other national cemeteries have relaxed the rules for this Memorial Day holiday to allow for mass flag placements, the Biloxi National Cemetery has decided to stick with a more cautious approach.
“It’s disappointing but understandable where we know that we don’t know who has received shots and who hasn’t,” said James Corley, chair for the Biloxi National Cemetery Memorial Day Service. “There again regulations quote that we can’t gather together so we just have to abide by what we know is right, and we’re disappointed, but we’re still going to carry on honoring our veterans.”
The cemetery’s annual Memorial Day service will also be closed to the public. During the service, the names of Mississippi’s service members killed in action overseas since 2001 will be read one by one.
There will also be a ceremonial wreath-laying.
