Weight loss journey helps one man strengthen his physical and mental health

D’Iberville, Miss. (WLOX) - After battling ropes, Warren Bristol moves onto flipping a 100-pound bag. All this hard work has helped Bristol lose 70 pounds. Bristol said he started this journey because he wants to grow old with his family.
“If I want to not be one of those guys that has a heart attack at 35 because I’m stressed out all the time, and really high anxiety, then I need to make some changes in my life,” Bristol said.
Those changes include a life-altering workout routine that Bristol said is the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For the few months that everything was closed down, I found myself stressed out all the time and really really high anxiety,” Bristol said. “As most people call ‘COVID snacks’, I enjoyed a few too many of those, if I do say so.”
Helping Bristol shed those pounds and manage anxiety is Crunch Fitness Personal Trainer Ashton Dearman. A training session with Dearman goes beyond simply building muscle. Her sessions also focus on strengthening mental health.
“The mental aspect ties into that,” Dearman said. “Then once you get that click, and then once they start seeing changes with the physical aspect, then their mental side changes on the other end.”
When Bristol finally felt that “click,” he said it helped to enhance his daily outlook on life.
“That shift in mentality has affected my whole life and everything I do,” Bristol said. “Reducing that stress and anxiety.”
As Bristol’s weight loss journey continues, he is focusing on mastering consistency, dedication and perseverance.
“People are like, oh man you come here at four o’clock in the morning you’re crazy,” Bristol said. “Something about doing my workout in the morning and starting my day with that sense of accomplishment really helps me start my day with less stress and less anxiety.”
If you or someone you know needs mental health resources in South Mississippi, CLICK HERE for more information.
