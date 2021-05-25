Under proposed ordinance, street racing in Jackson could cost violators their cars

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Street racing and reckless driving could soon mean your car gets towed.
Tuesday, the council discussed plans to stiffen penalties governing reckless driving in the capital city.
The “Charles ‘Chuck’ Griffin, Jr. Ordinance” was introduced and placed in the Law Enforcement Ad Hoc Committee for further discussion.
Council President Aaron Banks said an ad hoc meeting would be held shortly, and he hopes that the ordinance can be voted on at the next regular council meeting.
Part of the ordinance includes towing a violator’s vehicle. Questions, though, remain as to when a vehicle would be towed.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he would support having a violator’s car towed after a first offense, especially if the violation is egregious.
“This creates the ability to hold accountable to hold accountable those who are doing this on a consistent basis,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said. “Some people may think we’re being extreme... but there is some level of accountability and responsibility that you should not endanger people.”
The ordinance is named after Chuck Griffin, who was killed in 2005 when a racer lost control of his car on Dorgan Street.
“He had gone to visit one of his best friends in downtown Jackson,” Charles Griffin Sr. said. “He was standing at the front door of his best friend’s house, talking to his best friend... and a car came from nowhere, hit the side of the road, went airborne, and killed my son.
“My son never saw what was coming,” Griffin, an attorney, told the council. “It hit him and killed him (while he) was standing in the front door of a house. All he was doing was talking to his best friend.”
Chuck was killed a day before his 19th birthday.
“We went from planning a birthday to literally planning a funeral,” Griffin said.
Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes recalled Griffin calling to tell him Chuck had been killed.
“This is a nightmare no parent wants to live. You don’t want that,” Stokes said. “It hurts that you think about Christmas and your baby, your child, is not there. His birthday comes around again, and he’s not there because of some senselessness.”
Street racing has become a big problem in the city in recent months. On New Year’s night, a portion of I-55 near Woodrow Wilson Avenue was blocked for at least an hour as people did donuts in the middle of the road.
Numerous motorists have been hit or almost hit by the racers.
Kansas Smith, for instance, said she and her daughter were hit by a street racer along North State Street.
Smith was driving north on the roadway when two vehicles were headed toward her. She said those vehicles, a Dodge Durango and a Ford Mustang, were racing side by side and the Mustang was in her lane.
“Accidents happen, (but this) was not some regular accident,” she said. “They were speeding. They were racing. And my child was in the car.”
Details of the ordinance will be hammered out in the ad hoc committee.
A draft copy of the new rules was included in the council packet. However, it does not include changes recommended by the city’s legal department.
According to the draft document, reckless driving would include drag racing, speed racing, drifting, reckless driving in a private area or parking lot, doing donuts, and burning out.
A first offense would carry 10 to 30 days in jail and a fine of $250 to $1,000. The vehicle used during the commission of the violation would be towed by the city at the owner’s expense at a rate of $125 and then stored at the impound lot at a rate of $35 per day.
On second and subsequent offenses, individuals convicted would face up to 90 days in jail and up to $2,500 in fines. The vehicle again would be towed and stored in at the city impound lot at the owner’s expense.
Owners would have to show proof of ownership to pick up the vehicles, the ordinance says.
Lumumba said he would support towing on the first offense, in part, because it would serve as a deterrent.
“What this represents is filling a gap we currently have. There have been significant challenges we’ve seen with drag racing – the threat of incarceration and detention is not significant because we’re not taking misdemeanors in many regards,” he said. “This creates the ability to hold accountable those who are doing this on a consistent basis.
“If mama’s car gets towed, there’s going to be repercussions.”
