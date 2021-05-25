Tuesday’s Forecast

Starting off with temperatures in the 60s which will quickly warm to highs in the 80s. High pressure over the southeast U.S. will bring us another rain-free day with a mix of sun and clouds. A warm and muggy pattern will continue all week with mornings in the 60s and afternoons in the 80s. For the most part, rain chances will remain slim to none. Our best chance to see a few hit-or-miss showers may come around Saturday as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest. Meanwhile in the tropics, the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic are quiet with no new systems expected to form in the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center early Tuesday morning. The Atlantic hurricane season of 2021 officially begins exactly one week from today on June 1st.