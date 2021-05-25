Seven make C-USA Baseball selections; Powell and Ostrander cited with individual awards

Christian Ostrander, who mentored his Golden Eagle pitching staff to league leads in ERA (3.53) and fewest walks (108), captured the Assistant Coach of the Year award. His staff are also among the nation’s leaders in strikeout-to-walk ratio (1st), walks allowed by nine innings (2nd), shutouts (5th) and WHIP (4th). His squad did not hit the 100-walk mark until the last weekend of the regular season and are on pace to allow its fewest free passes since 1980. The pitching staff recorded seven complete games and seven shutouts during the regular season, the most the Golden Eagles have blanked an opponent since 2015.