Second Jackson County road department employee charged with embezzlement

Second Jackson County road department employee charged with embezzlement
Former Jackson County road department employee Charles Daniel Smith, 39 of Moss Point, is charged with one count of embezzlement. (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles | May 25, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT - Updated May 25 at 11:51 AM

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Another former Jackson County employee is now facing a felony charge of embezzlement after being arrested this week.

Charles Daniel Smith, 39 of Moss Point, is accused of stealing equipment from the county’s road department where he was employed, said authorities.

Authorities say several items were recovered at various pawn shops in connection to the embezzlement investigation of former Jackson County road supervisor Jonathan Wayne Smith and former road department employee Charles Smith.
Authorities say several items were recovered at various pawn shops in connection to the embezzlement investigation of former Jackson County road supervisor Jonathan Wayne Smith and former road department employee Charles Smith. (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)

His arrest comes after a supervisor with the road department was arrested earlier this month on the same charge. Jonathan Wayne Smith was arrested on May 10.

Jonathan Wayne Smith, a former employee of the Jackson County Road Department, is facing one felony charge of embezzlement.
Jonathan Wayne Smith, a former employee of the Jackson County Road Department, is facing one felony charge of embezzlement. (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)

Sheriff Mike Ezell said investigators have recovered all of the stolen equipment, with several items being found at various pawn shops.

Charles Daniel Smith was released from jail on a $10,000 bond. Jonathan Wayne Smith also bonded out on a $10,000 bond shortly after being arrested.

The investigation continues and the case will be turned over the district attorney’s office once it is complete, said Sheriff Ezell.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.