Second Jackson County road department employee charged with embezzlement

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Another former Jackson County employee is now facing a felony charge of embezzlement after being arrested this week.
Charles Daniel Smith, 39 of Moss Point, is accused of stealing equipment from the county’s road department where he was employed, said authorities.
His arrest comes after a supervisor with the road department was arrested earlier this month on the same charge. Jonathan Wayne Smith was arrested on May 10.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said investigators have recovered all of the stolen equipment, with several items being found at various pawn shops.
Charles Daniel Smith was released from jail on a $10,000 bond. Jonathan Wayne Smith also bonded out on a $10,000 bond shortly after being arrested.
The investigation continues and the case will be turned over the district attorney’s office once it is complete, said Sheriff Ezell.
