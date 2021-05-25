Reward increased, yard signs put up in effort to solve 2018 murder

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - New efforts are being made to solve a South Mississippi cold case from 2018. Pass Christian Police and Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers are putting out yard signs with Kenneth Charlot’s photo hoping to get new tips to solve the three-year-old murder.
Charlot was reported missing on Feb. 1, 2018. About an hour later police found his car set on fire.
The next day, his body was found in a wooded area along 29th avenue and 23rd Street in Gulfport.
The signs are going up in that area and around the Seal Avenue neighborhood where Charlot lived. The Crime Stoppers award is now up to $6,000.
”There are people for many different reasons who don’t want to reach out to police directly. Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit. Crime Stoppers is not the police, but we, in turn, send the information to law enforcement, and if there’s any information in there that reveals the tipster, that is removed before it is sent to law enforcement,” said Lori Massey with Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers said rewards usually start at $2,500, then the family matches that. This reward has increased by $1,000 after a Pass Christian resident made a donation.
If you have any information on this case you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or the Pass Christian Police Department at 228-452-3301.
