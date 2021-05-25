Mississippi, Louisiana, and Tennessee state police partner to tackle holiday traffic safety

“Our goal with “Line to Line” is to raise driving safety awareness as we approach the Memorial Day holiday travel period. We encourage drivers to remember that their actions behind the wheel have consequences, both good and bad, for themselves and others,” said Colonel Randy Ginn, Director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. “If everyone will simply slow down, buckle up, put down their phone and avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, we can all have a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day weekend.”