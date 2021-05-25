Lunar eclipse expected early Wednesday

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Look to the sky Tuesday night to see May’s full moon rising. And then wake up early Wednesday to see part of the moon become eclipsed just as it sets.
This month’s full moon is called the flower moon because this is the time of year when flowers spring forth in abundance. It is also a supermoon because it is full when it is closest to Earth in its orbit.
May’s full moon will set at about 6 o’clock Wednesday morning. And as that moonset happens, a lunar eclipse will occur.
Areas in the western U.S. will be able to get a view of the total lunar eclipse which is when the moon turns red. But, farther east in the U.S. some may only be able to see a partial lunar eclipse, like here in South Mississippi.
If you’re watching the sky early Wednesday morning, the moon should appear as normal up until about 5 AM. Then, you will see the moon start to become more and more covered in shadow between 5 AM and 6 AM, the partial eclipse.
Unfortunately, this is when the show ends for South Mississippi since the moon is expected to set for us at just after 6 AM.
Then, between 6 AM and 7 AM the moon’s color will appear to change to a blood red, the total eclipse which locations west of South Mississippi will be able to get a better view of. Those locations will enjoy only about 15 minutes of “totality” from the blood moon, according to EarthSky.
A lunar eclipse is when the moon passes through Earth’s shadow. The most recent total lunar eclipse was back in January of 2019, according to NPR and it was visible right here in South Mississippi. The next one after this will be in May of 2022.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.