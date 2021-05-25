LIVE: Initiative 65 supporters rally at Miss. Supreme Court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The battle over medical marijuana continues as a grassroots group of protestors are taking their fight to legalize pot straight to the Mississippi Supreme Court.
Protestors are planning a rally outside the high court days after justices ruled to overturn Initiative 65, which would have created a medical marijuana program.
Ordinary citizens formed the group, We Are the 74, to represent the 74% of Mississippians who voted in favor of Initiative 65 last November.
Organizers say they were shocked when the Mississippi Supreme Court decided to throw out the voter-approved initiative.
The group wants Gov. Tate Reeves to hold a special session on the issue even though some state lawmakers have already called on the governor to do the same.
Reeves says a special session isn’t out of the question, but he won’t call one unless there is a consensus on the issue.
