Beach crews working to prepare Coast beaches for holiday weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Last week’s severe winds lashed sand all across South Mississippi. With a busy Memorial Day weekend expected, MDOT is working diligently to clean the roadways while sand beach crews are hard at work preparing our shores.
Sand beach crews know how important the next week is, with thousands expected to hit the beaches this upcoming holiday weekend. That’s why they plan to work diligently over the next week. Crews have been working around the clock since Saturday trying to remedy the problems.
The sea wall has been blasted with sand and some of the boardwalks are even covered. Rocks and shells now litter many common areas.
Harrison County Sand Beach Director Chuck Loftis tells WLOX that prolonged winds or storms can sometimes more difficult to clean up than a small tropical system. This is due to the damages occurring over several days.
With much of the sand blown out of place, beach vendors have had a difficult few weeks.
”It’s definitely been tough. Last week, we were only open Saturday and Sunday,” said Biloxi Beach Jet Ski employee Kamryn Passman. “We were closed Monday through Friday due to the bad weather and extreme wind. It was super rough out here. Even the weekend before, we felt some of the effects. It kind of slowed business down a good bit.”
Beach vendors remain optimistic though, and some are already beginning to see tourists come out to enjoy the South Mississippi shores.
“Everybody is glad the weather is gone and that things are getting pretty, especially for Memorial Day weekend. Everybody is excited to be down here and we are actually already seeing people come in already. Today, we had people from New York, Indiana, North Carolina so we’re super excited,” said Passman.
Another challenge are the parking bays that are filled with sand from the beach, but MDOT crews are working to tackle the issues. Cleaning is happening both on the beach and on the highway on a daily basis.
