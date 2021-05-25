Authorities searching man accused of threatening St. Martin hotel employees

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are searching for a man wanted for threatening the employees of a St. Martin hotel.
Jackson County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The suspect, 58-year-old John McGraw Jr., accused the hotel employees of locking him out of his room when his key wouldn’t work, according to Sheriff Mike Ezell.
When deputies arrived at the hotel, employees said McGraw was in his room. When deputies tried to make contact with him and failed, the Emergency Services Unit was activated. The hotel guests and staff on the first floor were evacuated from the building.
After unsuccessful attempts to talk to McGraw, deputies were able to enter the room, but he wasn’t inside.
Ezell said the Matthews, North Carolina, native has previous assault charges in Indiana. Once he is arrested, he faces charges of aggravated assault.
Anyone with information on McGraw’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s department at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
