Another warm and sunny day

It’s another nice day! We’ll easily warm up into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. It will be a bit muggy outside. Tonight will be mild and calm. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s.
Wednesday will be warm and sunny, but there is a small chance for a stray shower or two. If you see any rain, it will be very light. Most of us will stay dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Thursday and Friday will feature a few stray showers with highs in the upper 80s.
A front moving closer to us will bring hit or miss showers and storms by Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 80s. If the front lingers, a few more showers will be possible by Sunday. We’ll stay in the upper 80s. At this time, Memorial Day looks warm and sunny with highs in the mid 80s
