Tyler Piper, Jeremiah Farmer celebrate baseball signing day

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison Central catcher Jeremiah Farmer and outfielder Tyler Piper put pen to paper on Monday to continue their baseball careers.
Farmer will head up to Moorhead to play for Mississippi Delta, and Piper will play ball for the Covenant College Scots, just a few miles south of the Georgia-Tennessee border.
While their days of playing for the Red Rebels are now over, they’re still looking forward to keep playing the sport they love.
“It really meant a lot, I’m not going to see these guys as much as I want to, going up to Georgia,” Piper said. “I’m going to miss them. We had a lot of fun, I’ll miss all the memories.”
“I’m just really looking forward to the college life, the next chapter in life,” Farmer said. “I’m ready to play some more baseball.”
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.