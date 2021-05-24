Three final Moss Point mayoral candidates hit the campaign trail

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The campaign trail for the three Moss Point mayoral candidates is heating up as we are just over two weeks away from the June 8 general election. Along the campaign trail, there is a feeling of optimism and growth for all three candidates.
Independent candidate Howard Bailey believes in order to attract new businesses, you must first focus on safety.
“I want to strengthen our police department,” Bailey said. “I’ve talked with our police chief and the fire department to the things we need to help make us a more safe, and a more strong city to get economic people to come in to grow and make our city strong again.”
Democratic Candidate Billy Knight said to grow Moss Point starts with increasing the number of jobs, from entry-level positions to long-term careers.
“It’s important because that’s where they stay. If the kids can’t find a job here, or if the young adults can’t find a job here, they’re going to leave. They’re going to go where they can find a job,” Knight said. “We want them to stay here and help grow Moss Point. So we got to find good quality jobs for them. Economic development will give us that opportunity to do that.”
Attracting new industries is how Republican Candidate Richard McBride plans to boost the River City’s economy. McBride believes that starts by collaborating with state leaders.
“It is very important for the leader of Moss Point to get in contact with Gov. Tate Reeves in order to get more business and more opportunity for Moss Point and bring economic development and money to Moss Point,” McBride said. “Moss Point needs M-O-N-E-Y.”
All three Moss Point Mayoral Candidates will be taking part in a public forum at Pelican landing on May 27 at 6 p.m.
